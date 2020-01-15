Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dot" Hice. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland 13575 Broadway Ave. Midland , NC 28107 (704)-888-5571 Visitation 2:00 PM University City United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 3:00 PM University City United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dot" Torrence Hice, 94, of Harrisburg passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Brookdale Union Park in Monroe NC.



Born at home March 20, 1925 in Charlotte, Dot was the daughter of the late William and Edith Millen Torrence. She attended Villa Heights Elementary and graduated from Charlotte Tech High School.



During her career as a secretary, she was employed by UNC-Chapel Hill, Commercial National Bank (Bank of America), Airco Welding Products and retired from Ohio Medical Company.



A charter member of University City United Methodist Church, Dot was also a member of the Wesley Fellowship Class and a longtime member of the choir. Dot is survived by two sisters, Helen Helms and Inez Black, a brother, E.C."Pete" Torrence (Marya) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Pyron Hice, and two brothers, Ralph Torrence and Audrey Torrence.



The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19 at University City United Methodist Church in the Gathering Space. A memorial service celebrating her life will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to University City United Methodist Church, 3835 West W.T.Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269.



Arrangements are in the care of Hartsell Funeral Home, 13575 Broadway Avenue, Midland, NC 28107, online condolences at

