Funeral services will be held Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 at 1PM at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC. Burial will follow in the Rock Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Ruby, SC. A visitation will be held 12-1PM prior to the funeral service. Survivors: husband, Jerry; children, Cassandra Myers Gettys (Gregory), Deborah Myers McNeill (Darrell), Leon Myers (Tonya), and Reginald Myers (Ryan); brother, Alonzo Massey, II; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Services are rendered by Flemming Funerals-Pageland.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 18, 2019