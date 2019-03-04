Dorothy Huffman Lanier, affectionately known as Dot-Dot, age 85, of the Oakdale Community in Charlotte died March 3, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, March 9 at Pleasant Grove U.M.C. All are invited to a reception following in the Family Life Center of the church. Burial will be private in the church cemetery. A full obituary can be found at jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 4, 2019