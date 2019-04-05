Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy Lee (Dot) Hoover died on April 3, 2019 at the age of 102. She was born on July 23, 1916 in the Paw Creek community, lived her early life there and graduated from Paw Creek High School. In 1940, she married George R. Hoover and moved to the Derita community as the wife of a dairy farmer, where she raised her three children. When I-85 split their farm down the middle, they moved to Sunset Rd. where George set out apple and peach trees and started a small orchard. After a number of years of growing and selling beautiful apples and peaches, they sold the orchard and bought acreage further down Sunset Rd. There they built a house where they lived until George died in 2004. Dot continued to live there until her death. Dot was known for her hard work , her sense of humor, and her ability to adjust. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and had many friends of all ages. She is predeceased by her parents, Thomas Brem Hoover and Leona Jane Henderson Hoover of Paw Creek, sisters Louise Hoover Wilson and Mildred Hoover Grier, brothers Thomas Brem Hoover, Jr. and Clifton Henderson Hoover. She is survived by children Barry Hoover of Charlotte, Ron Hoover of Kennesaw, Ga., and Peggy Hoover Hussey (Dr. Mike) of High Point, N.C., four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Much thanks and appreciation go to Renee Pasour, Dot's special caretaker, whose devoted care and attention, allowed her to live in her own home until her death. Also, thanks to Kim Brosnahan and Janna Davis with Hospice, whose compassionate and expert care made Dot comfortable the last period of her life.



A family burial service will be held at Sugaw Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 on Saturday, April, 6, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church or to the .

