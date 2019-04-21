Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Louise (Ivie) Kidd. View Sign

Dorothy Louise Kidd, 92 of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, April 17. 2019 at her home. Born in Tampa, Florida, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Charles Sanford Ivie and Hassie (Elliott) Ivie. Dorothy had resided in the greater Charlotte-Gastonia area for many years. She had lived in Reidsville with her son Frank and his wife Pam, before moving to Monroe. Dorothy was a former member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Kidd enjoyed a good game of Horseshoes and was an avid shopper at Belk Dept. Store. Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Zane and daughter Nancy Long.



Surviving family members include her children Frank (Pam) McLain and Mary (John) McLemore, 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Visitation will take place on Monday, April 22nd from 11-12 in the mausoleum chapel at Sunset Memory Gardens, Mint Hill with a committal service to follow.



Donations may be made to the Atrium Hospice and Palliative Care, 700 Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, 28110.

