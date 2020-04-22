Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. "Dottie" Burns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dottie" Martucci Burns, 79, of Frederick, MD, formerly of North Carolina, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, on April 18, 2020. Born November 5, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late John and Lillian (Nee Brunn) LaBunde. She was the beloved wife to the late Robert W. Burns, Jr.



Dottie was a New Jersey native. She would later reside in Charlotte, North Carolina from 1982 until 2017 when she moved to Frederick. Dottie worked as bookkeeper before retiring from Hanford Creations in Charlotte. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and volunteered. Dottie also enjoyed painting, poetry and gardening. Everyone will remember her kindness and fun-loving nature.



She is survived by her children: John R. Martucci (Cheryl), Robert W. Burns III (Debbie), John Burns (Chrissy), grandchildren Kaitlin and Leslie Burns, Stephen and Logan Kopsidas, her sisters Arlene and Virginia, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by siblings Bruce, John, and Delores and granddaughter Tracy Boseman.



A celebration of Dottie's life will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the , 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.



