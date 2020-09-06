Dorothy Mae Crowder Henderson, 90, of Mooresville, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cadence Assisted Living in Mooresville.
Mrs. Henderson was born to the late Vester Crowder and Myrtie Crowder. She loved the outdoors, fishing, golf, square dancing, card playing and most importantly laughing and being with her family.
In addition to her parents Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Henderson, Sr. and siblings, Alma C. McGimsey and Robert Lee "Bob" Crowder.
She is survived by her niece, Nancy McGimsey; sister in law Sharon Crowder; great niece, Rebecca Benza and great nephew, Joseph McGimsey; stepchildren, Marvin Henderson, Jr. and Barbara McArthur; step grandchildren, Stacy McArthur, Scott Henderson and Bryan Henderson.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Williamson's Chapel UMC
575 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Henderson family.
