1/1
Dorothy Mae (Crowder) Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mae Crowder Henderson, 90, of Mooresville, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cadence Assisted Living in Mooresville.

Mrs. Henderson was born to the late Vester Crowder and Myrtie Crowder. She loved the outdoors, fishing, golf, square dancing, card playing and most importantly laughing and being with her family.

In addition to her parents Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Henderson, Sr. and siblings, Alma C. McGimsey and Robert Lee "Bob" Crowder.

She is survived by her niece, Nancy McGimsey; sister in law Sharon Crowder; great niece, Rebecca Benza and great nephew, Joseph McGimsey; stepchildren, Marvin Henderson, Jr. and Barbara McArthur; step grandchildren, Stacy McArthur, Scott Henderson and Bryan Henderson.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Williamson's Chapel UMC

575 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Henderson family. Condolences may be left at www.cavin-cook.com/obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved