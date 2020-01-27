Dorothy Marie Bostian, 88, formerly of Charlotte, NC, died Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Born in Anson County, NC, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Bostian was a member of Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC.
She is survived by her loving husband, H. Ray Bostian; her son, Jeffrey Bostian (Dana); two grandchildren, Jay Bostian (Eliza) and Mary Page Durant (Tom); and a great grandchild, Ella Kate Bostian.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzhiemer's Association, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 27, 2020