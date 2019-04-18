Sis. Dorothy Maxwell Reynolds age 74 passed away on April 10, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 1pm, visitation 12pm Saturday at United House of Prayer-North Charlotte 1221 E. Sugar Creek Rd. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel is serving the Reynolds family. "A Service of Beauty"
|
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 18, 2019