Dorothy Metzler
1944 - 2020
Dorothy Metzler
February 5, 1944 - November 22, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Dorothy Anne Metzler died November 22, 2020 at Asbury Health Center at Aldersgate on Shamrock. She is survived by her husband, Richard Metzler, a brother, David Dosse, and two sons, Andrew and Jeffrey and their families. She has risen from her wheelchair and walks again with God, enjoying God's natural world and all God's creatures just as she helped so many appreciate them. A detailed obituary is available on the website of Carolina Funeral and Cremation Center, www.carolinafuneral.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
