Dorothy Metzler
February 5, 1944 - November 22, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Dorothy Anne Metzler died November 22, 2020 at Asbury Health Center at Aldersgate on Shamrock. She is survived by her husband, Richard Metzler, a brother, David Dosse, and two sons, Andrew and Jeffrey and their families. She has risen from her wheelchair and walks again with God, enjoying God's natural world and all God's creatures just as she helped so many appreciate them. A detailed obituary is available on the website of Carolina Funeral and Cremation Center, www.carolinafuneral.com