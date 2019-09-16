Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Phelps Cribbins. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 1:00 PM St Giles Presbyterian Church 5101 Oak Park Road Raleigh , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Phelps Cribbins, 89, formerly of Raleigh, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Southminster Retirement Community. Though her passing brings sadness to all of her family and friends, her love, gentleness and kindness is celebrated by all that know her. Dot was born August 6, 1930 in Greensboro, NC to Rex Marion Kern and Sallie Lee Kern.



Her love for her church, her close community of friends, music and travel provided much joy in her life. Dot dedicated many hours of service and worship to St. Giles Presbyterian Church in Raleigh where she sang in the choir and developed life-long relationships in the community, but she was most happy and content when in the presence of her family. When her family was at hand, she carried with her ceaseless laughter and an uninterrupted smile. Family and friends were frequent beneficiaries of her deep-rooted kindness and generosity. It was in her character to always place family members before her own desires and memories of her kind and gentle heart will live forever.



Dot was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Phelps and her second husband, Paul Cribbins.



She is survived by her son, David Phelps and his wife, Judy Phelps; and her daughter, Nancy Holmes and her husband, Tom. Also survived by grandchildren Andrew Scott Phelps and wife Kristin Rene of Los Angeles CA; Christopher Allen Phelps and wife Jaryn of Charlotte; Brandon Thomas Holmes and Whitney Nicole Holmes, both of Charlotte. Also surviving are great grandchildren Shipley Andrew Phelps and Nathaniel Allen Phelps. Also survived by step-children Scott Cribbins, Ryan Cribbins and Nina Bernard.



Memorials are to be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Road, Raleigh, NC 27612.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at 1:00 PM at St Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Road, Raleigh, NC.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





