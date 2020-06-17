Dorothy Propst Halliburton passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020 after a life well-lived. Born in Charlotte, NC, she grew up across the street from her husband-to-be, Edward Halliburton. They celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in April of this year.
She always said she did what she loved; she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Edward; her three sons, Ed Jr., David, and Richard (Kathy); a niece and nephew; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
After a private family celebration, she will be laid to rest at Sharon Memorial Park.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.