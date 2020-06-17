Dorothy Propst Halliburton
Dorothy Propst Halliburton passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020 after a life well-lived. Born in Charlotte, NC, she grew up across the street from her husband-to-be, Edward Halliburton. They celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in April of this year.

She always said she did what she loved; she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Edward; her three sons, Ed Jr., David, and Richard (Kathy); a niece and nephew; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

After a private family celebration, she will be laid to rest at Sharon Memorial Park.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
