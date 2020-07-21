I have very special memories of Aunt Dot and spending the night with Pam and Shepard at their house. Aunt Dot made the best chipped beef on toasted English muffins for breakfast.- (SOS!) She tried to always make that for me when I was there. Especially after I told her that after saying how much I liked enjoyed it, my Mother made some for me. Mother's version was more like Elmer's glue on burnt toast !! And that was every time Mom made it! Eventually she gave up and I only had it at your house. I, also, remember that Aunt Dot was a highly regarded amateur Women's golfer and that one spring, she and Uncle Duke wrangled tickets to the Master's in Augusta, Georgia. They shared tickets with my Dad. (Uncle Skeeter /Frank) An avid golfer himself, Dad got to see all of the greats - Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Chi-Chi and many others. It always ranked as one of Dad's favorite experiences of all time. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Please know that I think of you often. Lyn Hovis Triplett (Raleigh) LynTriplett@hotmail.com

