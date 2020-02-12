Dorothy "Dottie" Kilby Sigmon, 91, a former resident of Lexington, NC for 66 years died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Brookdale Carriage Club Providence in Charlotte. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 14, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lexington. Burial will follow the memorial service. The family will see friends from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Friday, February 14, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lexington. Mrs. Sigmon was born August 15, 1928 in Catawba County to Jay Blancho Kilby and Rose Cordell Kilby. She graduated from Hickory High School and King's Business College in Lexington. Mrs. Sigmon worked for McCarn Motor Company and then joined United Furniture Company as an administrative assistant, until she retired. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Richard Lee Sigmon, Senior, and enjoyed 73 years of marriage until his death in June 2019. Mrs. Sigmon was committed to her family, an active church member, and a skilled bridge player. She was a faithful member of First Lutheran Evangelical Church and spent many hours volunteering at the hospital and at voting sites. Largely self-taught, she was a continuous learner and bursting with wisdom. Mrs. Sigmon was a devoted wife, supportive mother, and took pride in her role as Grandmommy to her three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Sigmon was a resilient, altruistic and classy woman with a lot of spunk. She loved her lemons and unsweetened iced tea and prided herself on southern hospitality. Mrs. Sigmon had high ideals and wanted those she cared about to reach their full potential. She was loyal to her family and friends and cared deeply about their well-being including Jan's son Michael and grandson Jacob. She loved to tell stories, particularly about her travel experiences to San Francisco, Hawaii, Myrtle Beach, and seeing Queen Elizabeth in London. She will be greatly missed. Mrs. Sigmon is survived by her son, Richard Lee Sigmon, Jr. of Charlotte and wife Jan; grandchildren, Alison Sigmon Parrella and husband Brian, Lee Brinkley Sigmon and wife Ashley, Ashley Sigmon Brown and husband Gus; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Olivia and Wesley Parrella, Henry, Griffin and Walker Sigmon, and Luke Brown. The family thanks the staff at Brookdale Carriage Club Providence and Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 320 South State Street, Lexington, NC 27292. Davidson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

