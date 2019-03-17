Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doster "Dot" Hawks. View Sign

Doster (Dot) Lee Hawks of Matthews, NC, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, led a life that blessed every person she met



Dot was born to Mont and Pauline Smoot in Mount Airy, North Carolina, along with her best friend, twin sister Carol, on November 10, 1939. Always inseparable, they talked three times a day. Dot met Ronald Hawks in high school and cheered him at his basketball games. They married and after several years in Mount Airy, moved to Charlotte, raising their three sons Mike, Greg, and Monte.



Known as a second mama to all the kids she drove home from practice and the thousands of children she served lunch in cafeterias, Dot was one of the hardest workers you could ever meet. She could push a lawn mower a few miles in the morning, then serve up a deluxe lunch to the ladies. She hosted the best birthday parties, and her pound cakes and peach preserves are legendary. She was the partner you wanted at your bridge table. She loved a good sale, simply because it was another reason to buy someone a gift. Walk into her home and she made you feel like you never needed to leave.



Dot was a loyal fan of Coach Mike's football teams, an inspiration to Greg's songs, and a role model of kindness and consideration to Monte. Her faith in them sustains them still. She treated her daughters-in-law like her own blood. She cherished her grandchildren, believed the best of them, and made sure they wanted for nothing. She was a pillar of her church, a dear member of her Sunday school class, and always there for a friend in need.



Dot would not want us to grieve, as she was always laughing. We know she is smiling and saying, "We had a good time, didn't we?"



"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning."



-- Psalm 30:5



Dot was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Hawks, and her sister Sharon and her brother Steve. The family would like to express their utmost gratitude to the medical staff and palliative care team of Novant Health Matthews for their care of Dot.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19 at 10:00 AM at Matthews United Methodist Church at 801 S Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105



with Pastor Chuck Wilson and Mike Hawks officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104, from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Monday, March 18.



Dot is survived by her sons, Ronald Michael Hawks (Tammy), Gregory Lewis Hawks (Lyn), and Monte Steven Hawks; her grandchildren Carolyn Slover (Matthew), Ben Hawks, and Henry Hawks; and her great-granddaughter, Kate Slover; and her brother John Smoot (Lisa) and sister, Carol Hawks.



Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations to Loaves and Fishes of Mecklenburg County where Dot served often.



Arrangements by Heritage Mills Funeral Home, Matthews, NC. Online condolences can be made at





3700 Forest Lawn Drive

Matthews , NC 28104

