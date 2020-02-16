Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Carey Hummel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Carey Hummel, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. A Charlotte native, he was the son of the late Dorian F. and Dorothy Hummel.



Doug was a 1972 graduate of Myers Park High School and a 1976 graduate of Western Carolina University. As a CPA, he put his accounting and managerial skills to work at Carolinas Medical Center and Trammell Crow Company. He was employed most recently by Charter Communications, where he will be remembered for his integrity, dedication to his craft, and the meaningful relationships he established over his fifteen-year tenure with the company.



Doug enjoyed international travel, beautifully capturing his experiences in photographs. He was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees, took pleasure in rock and blues music, and appreciated a fall afternoon with family and football at UNC's Kenan Stadium. Doug enjoyed a close relationship with his brother, Scott Hummel, and Scott's wife, Cindy McCauley. They will miss his gentle spirit and brotherly love.



Doug truly valued the support of his friends, co-workers, and healthcare providers during his illness.



A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.



Memorials can be made to the , Attn: Leukemia Research Restriction, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Trade Street, NC 28202.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





