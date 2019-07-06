Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 515 North Central Avenue Belmont , NC 28012 (704)-825-5301 Memorial service 2:00 PM Providence United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Lamar Ritch, M.D., age 86, died at home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by loving family. He was born January 24, 1933, in Belmont, a son of the late John and Juanita Adams Ritch.Doug graduated Belmont High School, Kings College, UNC Chapel Hill undergraduate and school of medicine. He served his country in the US Army. Doug was an intern and resident at Norfolk General Hospital and practiced Internal Medicine in Charlotte for over 40 years. He loved his Tar Heels and was a member of the Rams Club for 48 years, and enjoyed attending football and basketball games. He was a longtime member of Providence United Methodist Church and the Christian Home Sunday School class.The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his Home Instead caregiver, Magda Smith , for her loving care and devotion to Doug.Doug is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Helen Caldwell Ritch; sister, Joann (Mack) Drake of Gastonia; God daughter, Jeanne Lingerfelt Rosselle of Gastonia; in laws, extended family and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J. W. Ritch, Jr.A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 2:00pm, at Providence United Methodist Church with Dr. Randy Harry and Dr. Bill Jeffries officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. A committal service at Greenwood Cemetery will be held privately for the family.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.Condolence messages may be shared with the family at www.McLeanFuneral.com McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family of Dr. Ritch. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 6, 2019

