Douglas Michael Ellis
1963 - 2020
Douglas Michael Ellis, 56, died Oct 3, 2020 peacefully at Atrium Pineville.

Doug is survived by his 3 beautiful children, Harrison Webb Ellis, Cameron Victoria Ellis, Tate Douglas Ellis and sister, Mary Webb Walker and brother-in-law, Howard Walker.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020 at 11 am at New City Church on Monroe Rd in Matthews. COVID protocol will be enforced. For those out of town friends and family or those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live on the Facebook page of Kelly Sanniota Ellis at: https://www.facebook.com/kelly.s.ellis.33

Private family burial to follow in Asheville, NC.

Online condolences and a complete obituary may be found at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 6, 2020.
