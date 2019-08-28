On Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 57, Douglas Nelson Mooney lost his battle with cancer and passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
Doug was born on June 16, 1962 in New York City and grew up in Richmond Hill, NY. He graduated from New York University in 1984 with a B.A. degree in History. He moved to Charlotte in 1986 and was employed as a department manager in Belk at Eastland Mall. He later went into the financial services business and last worked for Lending Tree. He was an avid New York Mets fan and enjoyed reading non-fiction books on many subjects dealing with historical events.
He is survived by his parents Richard and Rita Mooney, also of Charlotte; fiance Tina Blakely of Fayetteville and his brother Brian Mooney and wife Evangeline and their children Meagan, Kyle and Cameron of Old Brookville, Long Island, NY. Doug also leaves his aunts Alice Bieker of Richmond, VA and Lois Venezia of Debary, FL and many cousins. He received much love and support also from many friends especially Charlie Beiter of Floral Park, NY, the Kiskorna family of Maspeth, NY and Jay Kennelly of Matthews.
Those wishing to make donations in Doug's memory are asked to contribute to the .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 28, 2019