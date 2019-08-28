Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Nelson Mooney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 57, Douglas Nelson Mooney lost his battle with cancer and passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.



Doug was born on June 16, 1962 in New York City and grew up in Richmond Hill, NY. He graduated from New York University in 1984 with a B.A. degree in History. He moved to Charlotte in 1986 and was employed as a department manager in Belk at Eastland Mall. He later went into the financial services business and last worked for Lending Tree. He was an avid New York Mets fan and enjoyed reading non-fiction books on many subjects dealing with historical events.



He is survived by his parents Richard and Rita Mooney, also of Charlotte; fiance Tina Blakely of Fayetteville and his brother Brian Mooney and wife Evangeline and their children Meagan, Kyle and Cameron of Old Brookville, Long Island, NY. Doug also leaves his aunts Alice Bieker of Richmond, VA and Lois Venezia of Debary, FL and many cousins. He received much love and support also from many friends especially Charlie Beiter of Floral Park, NY, the Kiskorna family of Maspeth, NY and Jay Kennelly of Matthews.



Those wishing to make donations in Doug's memory are asked to contribute to the .



Online condolences may be shared at

On Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 57, Douglas Nelson Mooney lost his battle with cancer and passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.Doug was born on June 16, 1962 in New York City and grew up in Richmond Hill, NY. He graduated from New York University in 1984 with a B.A. degree in History. He moved to Charlotte in 1986 and was employed as a department manager in Belk at Eastland Mall. He later went into the financial services business and last worked for Lending Tree. He was an avid New York Mets fan and enjoyed reading non-fiction books on many subjects dealing with historical events.He is survived by his parents Richard and Rita Mooney, also of Charlotte; fiance Tina Blakely of Fayetteville and his brother Brian Mooney and wife Evangeline and their children Meagan, Kyle and Cameron of Old Brookville, Long Island, NY. Doug also leaves his aunts Alice Bieker of Richmond, VA and Lois Venezia of Debary, FL and many cousins. He received much love and support also from many friends especially Charlie Beiter of Floral Park, NY, the Kiskorna family of Maspeth, NY and Jay Kennelly of Matthews.Those wishing to make donations in Doug's memory are asked to contribute to the .Online condolences may be shared at www.heritagecares.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.