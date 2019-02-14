Doyle Marks

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doyle Marks.

Doyle Marks age 66 passed away on February 7, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 1pm, visitation 12pm Saturday at Weeping Willow Baptist Church 2220 Milton Rd. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel, 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
Funeral Home
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.