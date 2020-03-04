Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Druann Crook Cox. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Service Inc 1003 E Franklin St Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-289-4242 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Davis Funeral Service Inc 1003 E Franklin St Monroe , NC 28112 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Walters Cemetery Landsford Rd. Monroe , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Cox of Matthews, NC died peacefully at age 86 on March 3, 2020 at Brookdale Monroe Square. She was born on April 19, 1933 on a farm in southern Union County, NC daughter of Oscar and Effie Crook, the youngest of eight brothers and sisters. She was devoted mother and proud employee of Allstate Insurance where she retired in 1994 after 33 years of service.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Howard Cox, and is survived by her children, Eddie Cox and wife Debbie of Mint Hill, NC and Debbie Forbis and husband Bryan of Charlotte, She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shane Cox and wife Melissa, Jaime C. Pence and husband Justin, Trent Forbis and wife Ashley, and Blair F. Stickley and husband Greg. Druann also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren; Landon Pence, Madelyn Cox, Brooklyn Pence, Kenlee Pence, Macie Stickley, Aubrey Stickley, and Hunter Forbis to carry on her memory.



In addition to her parents and husband, Druann was also predeceased by sisters; Kathleen Rape, Maezelle Addison, Josephine Pless, Ruth Roulos and brothers; Homer Crook, A.C. Crook, and Sam Crook.



She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Joyce Greene, Catherine Cox, and brother-in-law, Billy Cox, all of Monroe, NC.



Visitation will be 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Dogwood Room of Davis Funeral Service, 1003 East Franklin St., Monroe, NC, 28112. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, March 6, 2020 at Walters Cemetery on Landsford Rd. in Monroe, NC.



The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Monroe Square Assisted Living Center for their kindness, compassion, and exceptional care for their mother and Hospice of Charlotte for their aid and assistance during this difficult time.



