Rev. Duncan Lacy Futrelle, 91, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Catawba Baptist Church, with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Wilmington, NC.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the church.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Futrelle family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2020