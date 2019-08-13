Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwain Carlson Andrews. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Funeral service 1:00 PM Christ Episcopal Church Charlotte , NC View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM Whitehead Joines Cemetery Sparta, , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dwain Carlson Andrews, 90, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 11th, 2019.



Dwain was born on July 14th, 1929 in Sparta, NC to the late Carl Martin Andrews and Bettie Toliver Andrews. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.



He attended the University of Miami and began his career with Eastern Airlines in 1954, serving as Vice President of Labor Relations until 1986. He continued this position in the airline industry at both Piedmont Airlines and US Air, until he retired in Charlotte, NC. After his move to Miami in 1953, he met the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Terry.



He is survived by his wife, Terry Andrews of Charlotte; two daughters, Judy Lynn Andrews of Eden Prairie, MN, and Gail Andrews Landers (Mark) of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren, Emily Elmer (Timothy), Sarah Halverson (Ian), Jonathan Petraitis, Meredith Covington (Bradley), and Jenna Landers; and one great-grandchild, Harvey Elmer. He is preceded in death by his brother, Edsel Andrews, and his sister, Avalee Caudill.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00PM on Wednesday, August 14th, at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC with the Reverend Lisa Saunders officiating. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, August 15th, at 12:00PM at the Whitehead Joines Cemetery in Sparta, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207; or Whitehead Joines Cemetery Fund, â„… Gertrude Joines, 2238 Fraser Road, Sparta, NC 28675.





