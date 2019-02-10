Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwain Herman Blackburn. View Sign

Dwain Blackburn of Matthews, NC died Thursday February 7th. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosanna (nee Smith) of 58 years. He is survived by three sons, Ronald of Brooklyn NY, David (Carol) of Prattville, AL, Jerry (Denise) of Parchment, MI and daughter Susan (John) Glendening of Matthews, NC. He had 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.



He was a World War 2 Vet, an accountant and an investigator for the Civil Service.



Per request of the deceased there will only be a graveside service at Smith Historical Chapel in Milton Township, Michigan. Date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hospice @ Palliative Care Charlotte Region. The family would like to thank his Hospice Team who gave him quality of life in his last few months of life.



