Dwight Allen Baldus
1932 - 2020
Dwight Allen Baldus of Seneca, SC passed peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 87, with his loving wife, Jenine, and daughter, Cindy, at his side. He was born on October 17, 1932 and raised in Kenyon, MN on a dairy farm. He was the youngest of 5 children to the late Clarence and Mamie Baldus.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Ethel Mae Tergeson, Harold Baldus, Eugene Baldus, and Wayne Baldus.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Jenine; four daughters: Karen Miller (John), Debra Ryan (Larry), Cindy Baldus, and Lori Wogan (Ron); 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Dwight retired from IBM after 35 years .Moving across the country from MN to CA to NJ to NY to NC, allowing his daughters to grow and learn about many aspects of our great country.

He built their retirement home on Lake Keowee in Seneca, SC, teaching his daughters and son-in-law's the art of construction. Dinner and lunch on the pontoon, pulling onto a sandy beach, building camp fires, and of course smores'.His hobbies include gardening, traveling, boating, camping and woodworking.

Dwight is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Walhalla, SC. He lived his faith wherever he was, as a devoted Christian. Throughout his life he was very involved in all the Lutheran Churches we were members of. He was dedicated to developing the facilities at Biggerstaff on Lake Keowee.

Family Memorial will be held at Biggerstaff Retreat on Labor Day September 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers a donation to St. John's Lutheran Church Biggerstaff Retreat Fund, 301 W. Main Street, Walhalla, SC 29691.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 18, 2020.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Service
Biggerstaff Retreat
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
864-638-3611
