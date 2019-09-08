Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Dwight Lyle Andrews, 75, of Charlotte died August 31, 2019 at his home. Dwight was born on March 2, 1944 in Charlottesville, VA, son of Franklin Raynier Andrews and Charlotte Anna Higgs Andrews. He graduated from Hampden Sydney College and Rutgers University Graduate School. Dwight became a CPA and spent his career as an Executive Recruiter with his company, Andrews & Associates. Dwight was passionately involved in public and community service and was known for his resourcefulness in all of his endeavours. He was also known to be an avid bridge player.



Dwight is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lee Morris Andrews; sons, Matt Andrews and his wife, Nancy of Lakewood, CO and Jeff Andrews and his wife, Stacy of Charlotte; step-son, Mark Ware and his wife, Laura of Nashville, TN, step-daughter, Elizabeth Ridder and her husband, Rich of Mechanicsville, VA; granddaughters, Charlotte and Laura Andrews and Payton and Taylor Andrews, Matthew and Evan Ridder and Annslee and Coby Ware; a brother, Stuart Andrews and his wife, Becky of Lexington, NC.



A service to celebrate Dwight's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church Charlotte with the Rev. Patty Rhyne officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Blue Room. Burial will take place at a later date at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood, VA.



The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Ghosh, his nurse, Jeff and the team at Levine Cancer Center as well as to Community Home Care & Hospice.



Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 4015 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217, the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation (



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





