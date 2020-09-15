Dwight Reburle Troutman, 78, of Concord, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Novant Health - Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
Mr. Troutman was born January 9, 1942, to the late William Cletus and Sarah Lowder Troutman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Lowder; brother, Ronnie Troutman.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 1:00 - 1:45 pm, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm, at Hartsell Funeral Home Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by Rev. Adam Hatley. Burial will conclude at the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 20987 NC 73 Hwy, Albemarle.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Troutman; daughters, Lisa Barger, of Shelby, Candice Troutman, of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Noah Barger, Rachel Barger; brothers, Frankie Troutman, Barry Troutman.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28215.
