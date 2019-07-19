Dyane McGill Reid, 67, passed away July 13, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1952 in Philadelphia PA to the late Elva and Daniel McGill. Dyane was a 1970 graduate from Garinger High School in Charlotte, NC. She later went on to work for Hartford Insurance where she was a policy assembler, Publix in Mint Hill, and Union County Public Schools for 17 years where she served as a bus driver and in the cafeteria. She proudly served in the Women's Auxiliary at the Fairview Fire Department. Most importantly Dyane was a very loving and caring wife and mother. She always made sure the house was cleaned and all her family had anything that they needed.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church Legacy Campus, 420 Hopewell Church Rd. Monroe, NC 28110.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 39 years, Kenneth Reid; sons, Shawn Langley (Susan James), Kenny Reid Jr. (Cassey); daughter, Heather Reid Phillips (Ryan); and grandchildren, Bryson Phillips, Wyatt Reid, and Emmett Reid.



The Reid family has given Holland Funeral Service & Crematory the privilege to serve their family.

