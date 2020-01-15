Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Douglas Gillon. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 View Map Service 2:00 PM Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Douglas Gillon, 64, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on January 12, 2020.



He was born September 9, 1955, in Concord, NC to the late Harry Biddle Gillon and Ulla Dee Fowler. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Amy Gillon.



He enjoyed being outdoors. Earl was an avid cyclist and was former president of the Rocky River Road Club. His sons are Eagle Scouts and he was a former scout as well. He was a very caring man to all that he knew. He worked for Phillip Morris in machine maintenance before his retirement. He was a graduate of A. L. Brown High School.



Earl is survived by his loving wife of 47years, Sandra "Sandy" Barbee Gillon; sons, Earl Daniel Gillon (Sarah) and Eric Douglas Gillon (Joy); sister, Nina Dix (Dale); brothers, Harry "Sam" Gillon, Jr. (Lina), Frank Gillon, David Gillon (Joan) and Mark Gillon; grandchildren, Sydney, Penelope and Ella Dee.



Services will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with Eddie Karriker officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 - 2:00 PM also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Carolina Memorial Park, Concord, NC.



Memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4601 Charlotte Park Dr., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28217 or the Ada Jenkins Center, 212 Gamble St., Davidson, NC 28036.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Gillon family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

