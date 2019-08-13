Earl Leon Adams Jr. (1967 - 2019)
Service Information
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC
28206
(704)-377-4243
Obituary
Celebration of Life Service for Earl L. Adams, Jr. will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Service details as follows at the church: 10:00 am Public viewing, 11:00 am to 11:55 am Family visitation with friends and Celebration of Life Service 12:00 noon with the interment to follow in Beatties Ford Memorial Garden. Professional services entrusted to A.E. Grier & Sons, 2310 Statesville Ave. CLT 7043774243

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2019
