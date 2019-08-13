Celebration of Life Service for Earl L. Adams, Jr. will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Service details as follows at the church: 10:00 am Public viewing, 11:00 am to 11:55 am Family visitation with friends and Celebration of Life Service 12:00 noon with the interment to follow in Beatties Ford Memorial Garden. Professional services entrusted to A.E. Grier & Sons, 2310 Statesville Ave. CLT 7043774243
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2019