Earl Bizzell Lewis, Jr., 91, died at home in Huntersville, NC on July 14, 2019. He was born in Faison, NC on December 4, 1927 to the late Earl Bizzell and Margaret Barfield Lewis. He graduated high school from Edwards Military Institute in 1945 and entered the U.S. Navy where he served honorably for two years as a Seabee. He attended East Carolina University, then worked as a manufacturer representative until retiring in 1991. E.B. became a member of the Richlands Masonic Lodge at age 21 rising to a 32nd degree mason and a lifelong member of the Sudan Temple of New Bern. He was a faithful member of the Huntersville United Methodist Church. He was active in the Lions Club, Boy Scouts and food pantry. E.B. married Fay Edge McClellan in 1956. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years; daughter Joyee Dunaway and son Faison Lewis and wife, Cathy; five grandsons, Rush Dunaway, Lewis Dunaway, Bennett Dunaway, Parker Lewis and wife Hannah, Hunter Lewis; and great grandson Rylan Faison Lewis. He is predeceased by his son Earl Bizzell Lewis, III in 1975. A visitation will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30AM and a memorial service will be at 11:00AM at Huntersville United Methodist Church in Huntersville, NC. Guests are invited to stay afterwards for a lunch. Memorial contributions may be sent to Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, P.O. Box 378, Huntersville, NC 28070. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at

