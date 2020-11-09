Earl Stokes
May 10, 1945 - November 5, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Earl Wayne Stokes, 75, of Charlotte, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, son of Hazel McDonald Stokes and the late William Earl Stokes. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter whom he loved dearly, Mia Stokes. Earl served in the U.S. Army's 82 Airborne Division. Earl loved his family more than anything in this world and showed his love for them in so many ways. He spent many hours traveling and many hours watching his grandkids play sports. And you can bet, he was the first one there to cheer them on. His heart was very big and he always wanted to help anyone in any way that he could. He loved his church and his church family at Catawba Heights Church. Earl spent most of his professional career at E.F. Lombardi Co. starting out working in the warehouse, moving up through the years to President of the company. More than anything he achieved in his life, earning the name Pop-E 22 years ago was his greatest. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 52 years Pamela Osborne Stokes; a son Eric Stokes and his wife Holly; a daughter Heather Seals; three grandchildren Matt and Mallory Stokes and Ryan Seals; as well as his siblings Eddie Stokes, Mickey Stokes, Chris McGee, and Guy Stokes. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Road in Concord. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mia Stokes Foundation, 1023 Balsam Terrace, Charlotte, NC 28214. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org
.