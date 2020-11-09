1/1
Earl Stokes
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Stokes
May 10, 1945 - November 5, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Earl Wayne Stokes, 75, of Charlotte, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, son of Hazel McDonald Stokes and the late William Earl Stokes. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter whom he loved dearly, Mia Stokes. Earl served in the U.S. Army's 82 Airborne Division. Earl loved his family more than anything in this world and showed his love for them in so many ways. He spent many hours traveling and many hours watching his grandkids play sports. And you can bet, he was the first one there to cheer them on. His heart was very big and he always wanted to help anyone in any way that he could. He loved his church and his church family at Catawba Heights Church. Earl spent most of his professional career at E.F. Lombardi Co. starting out working in the warehouse, moving up through the years to President of the company. More than anything he achieved in his life, earning the name Pop-E 22 years ago was his greatest. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 52 years Pamela Osborne Stokes; a son Eric Stokes and his wife Holly; a daughter Heather Seals; three grandchildren Matt and Mallory Stokes and Ryan Seals; as well as his siblings Eddie Stokes, Mickey Stokes, Chris McGee, and Guy Stokes. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Road in Concord. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mia Stokes Foundation, 1023 Balsam Terrace, Charlotte, NC 28214. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Carolina Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 8, 2020
Man, I love Earl and will always remember him as a happy man who was always fun to be around. I am blessed that he is my cousin and the world has lost a great man.
Benny McDonald
Family
November 8, 2020
Man, I love Earl and will always remember him as a happy man who was always fun to be around. I am blessed that he is my cousin and the world has lost a great man.
Benny
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved