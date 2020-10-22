On Friday, the 16th of October, 2020, Earl Thomas Rogers, Sr., 81, at home, peacefully slipped away to his Heavenly Father. He was born in Charlotte, NC on the 1st of August, 1939 and resided in Calabash, NC, for the past nineteen years. Earl is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Sue Phillips Rogers; daughter, Suzanne Hamrick of Summerville, SC; grandsons, Eric King of Calabash, and Carl T. Roger (Briana) of Waxhaw, NC; granddaughter, Sara Loree Hall of Myrtle Beach, SC; and sister, Ruth Plummer of Matthews, NC.Preceding him in death was a son, Rev. Dr. Earl Rogers, Jr.; brothers, Colin Sparkman, S. L. Rogers, Joe Rogers, Lloyd Ervin Rogers; and sisters, Jaxcie Tucker and Louise Tate. Also preceding in death are his parents, Stanley Laneau Rogers and Clara Sparkman Rogers. Earl was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, especially on holidays and other special occasions. He loved the Lord, and was active in church work wherever he lived. He served as a charter member and deacon of Idlewild Baptist Church, Matthews, NC, and worked in missions at the First Baptist Church of Hixson, TN. He served on the Board of Trustees of Southport Baptist Church, Southport, NC. His home church, Wilson Grove Baptist had a special place in his and his family's hearts, as well as Christ Baptist Church of Indian Trail where he was supportive of his son's ministry, and the Messianic Jewish Outreach, Bet Mashiach. He was an avid Bible student, and taught Bible classes along with his missions and outreach work. A highlight of Earl's life was his trip to Israel where he could experience the Bible. His careers took him many places, and sometimes to other states and foreign countries, with his family accompanying him when possible. He worked in the nuclear power industry crafts, and construction equipment repair industries for over 30 years, and retired from the automotive diagnostic training work as a private trainer following his five year stint with Ford Motor Company. He was instrumental in implementing the Ford Service Bay Diagnostic System in dealerships throughout the USA. The Rogers family will greet friends Friday the 23rd of October, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Wilson Grove Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM in the Sanctuary. Entombment in Sunset Memory Gardens with Military honors will follow. Memorials may be made to Wilson Grove Baptist Church, 6624 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227.