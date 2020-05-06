Earlene Cheek went to be with the lord on May 2, 2020. She passed peacefully of natural causes in her residence at the Brian Center in Gastonia, N.C. at the age of 77. Born in Morganton, N.C. August 21, 1942, she grew up in the Lakewood Community and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. She was married for 43 years to Tony Cheek Sr.; together they raised their children in Oakdale.
She was owner and operator of Pirates Cove Fish Camp from 1977 to 1982. She then worked as a waitress with Beauregard's (Freedom Drive Mall and University Area) and the Mantis Restaurant both in Charlotte, where she made and cherished many friends.
Earlene loved visiting the beach and babysitting her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sister, Peggy Mustin (Bud); her sister in-law, June Walker and her two children, Tony Cheek Jr (Dawn) and Jody Cheek; three grandchildren, Tripp Cheek (Candace), Jake Cheek (Catie) and Sandi Lappin (Danny); and her beloved great-grandchild, Sadie. She was so loved all her nieces, nephews and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Cheek Sr.; parents Coy and Lois Donald and her sister Geraldine Stikeleather.
Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday May 7, 2020, at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. Visitation 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Carolina Caring Hospice. www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 6, 2020.