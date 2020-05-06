Earlene Cheek
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earlene Cheek went to be with the lord on May 2, 2020. She passed peacefully of natural causes in her residence at the Brian Center in Gastonia, N.C. at the age of 77. Born in Morganton, N.C. August 21, 1942, she grew up in the Lakewood Community and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. She was married for 43 years to Tony Cheek Sr.; together they raised their children in Oakdale.

She was owner and operator of Pirates Cove Fish Camp from 1977 to 1982. She then worked as a waitress with Beauregard's (Freedom Drive Mall and University Area) and the Mantis Restaurant both in Charlotte, where she made and cherished many friends.

Earlene loved visiting the beach and babysitting her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sister, Peggy Mustin (Bud); her sister in-law, June Walker and her two children, Tony Cheek Jr (Dawn) and Jody Cheek; three grandchildren, Tripp Cheek (Candace), Jake Cheek (Catie) and Sandi Lappin (Danny); and her beloved great-grandchild, Sadie. She was so loved all her nieces, nephews and her many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Cheek Sr.; parents Coy and Lois Donald and her sister Geraldine Stikeleather.

Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday May 7, 2020, at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. Visitation 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Carolina Caring Hospice. www.forestlawnwest.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
12:00 - 1:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved