Earlene (Novey) Gough (1934 - 2019)
Obituary
  • "Mrs Gough taught me how to make cookies and it is still one..."
    - Barbara Macdade

Earlene Hovey Gough passed in Harris Hospice Care at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte NC.

She is survived by two sons (John Herbert Gough IV of Austin TX and Derek Hovey Gough of Nixa MO) and her brother Robert Dean Hovey of Overland Park KS. Her husband John Herbert Gough III preceded her in death.

Full obituary and Condolences available at www.carolinafuneral.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2019
