Age 92, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born Friday, November 18, 1927, in Maxton, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Jessie Lee Wynn Jacobs.
Earlene graduated from Pembroke College in 1948 with a BA in English and was president of the student body in her senior year. During her lifetime, she was involved with multiple charities and organizations including but not limited to Metrolina Native American Association, North Carolina Indian Housing Authority, NC Commission of Indian Affairs, and served on the State Advisory Counsel of Indian Education. Earlene was awarded the Order of the Longleaf Pine by Gov. Cooper in 2018 for a lifetime of distinguished service.
Earlene is survived by her loving sons, Mike Stacks and his wife, Jennifer, and their children: Rev. Dr. Stephen Stacks and his wife, Elizabeth, Philip and his wife, Kai, Katherine and Alex, and Roger Alan Stacks and his wife, Sherry, and their children: Emily, Elizabeth, Erin and Caroline; great granddaughters, Clare and Sophia Stacks; sister, Lucille Locklear; brother, Ray Jacobs; and many more loving family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Earlene was preceded in death by her nine siblings: James R., Roy Lee, Chancel, Frank, Jr., Harold, Al, Mabel, Marie, and Neal.
Funeral services were held at 4:00 p.m. yesterday, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville Matthews Road Matthews, NC. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. today, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Jacobs Family Cemetery in Maxton, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, www.secondharvestmetrolina.org
