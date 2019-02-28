Eddie Linton Cummings, Jr. CHARLOTTE - Eddie Linton Cummings, Jr., of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully at home February 23, 2019. He was a native of Asheville NC, son of the late Linton Cummings, Sr. and Vera Metcalf Cummings. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Cummings and sister Polly McMahan. Eddie was a NC State Highway Patrolman from 1968 until 1988. Trooper E. L. Cummings H530 of Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Lynn Dillard and grandchildren Cameron and Cortney Dillard, his brother Rick and Helen Cummings and their children, Todd, Will and Mark Cummings. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 2:00 P.M. at Penland Funeral Home in Swannanoa, NC. Visitation with family will follow funeral service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie Cummings Jr..
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019