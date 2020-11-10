Eddie Finch, Jr.
September 30, 1969 - November 6, 2020
Belmont, North Carolina - Eddie Gordon Finch, Jr., 51, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Gordon Finch, Sr. Mr. Finch was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having retired honorably after 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Linda Anne Finch; his children, Miranda Finch, Alyssa Finch, William Roucoulet, Elizabeth Shaffer, Zachary Shaffer, and Edward Shaffer; his father's wife, Janet Finch; his mother Diane Arrington; and his sisters, Meredith Hardy (Patrick) and Leah Finch. Eddie was a gently kind and loving husband, father, and friend. He shared a passion for life and its small joys (including Cheerwine and Sweet Josie Brown ale). His loyalty, patience, and wisdom were boundless. He loved his family, his dogs, his Carolina sports teams, and tropical breezes. The world was a better place for his presence in it. Aloha, Eddie. Services for Mr. Finch will be private. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org
