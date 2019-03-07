Mr. Smith, 76, passed away on March 5, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Eric Smith and his wife Joyce; and nephew, Shane and his family.
The service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.
A complete obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
(704) 332-7133
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 7, 2019