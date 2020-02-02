Edith Hough Black MONROE - Edith Hough Black, 82, of Monroe passed away January 29, 2020. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Indian Trail. Preceded in death by father William Dewey Hough, mother Johnnie Eulan Hinson Hough, brother Neal Hough, and sister-in-law Mary Alice Hough. Survived by sisters Sadie Hough Smith and Christine Hough Baucom, brothers-in-law James Smith and Wayne Baucom, son Gerald Burnette, daughter-in-law Kimberly Spargo, and multiple nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of her life at Mount Harmony Baptist Church in Matthews, to be held Monday, February 3, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 2, 2020