Edith Breckenridge died peacefully on May 10, 2020 at the age of 102.
Born in Carnegie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Astfalk and Florence Brooks Astfalk.
Edith was a graduate of Grace Marten's School in Pittsburg, PA. She worked as the executive secretary for the late, well-known attorney, William E. Eckert.
She was an avid bridge player and reader, a ruthless competitor in all board and card games and with her witty humor, always appreciated a good pun.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Breckenridge, who died in 1999.
She is survived by her son, Bill and his wife, Mary Jo; grandchildren and their spouses, Jeff and Courtney Breckenridge, Kate and Brandon Earp and two great grandsons, Grayson Earp and Jack Breckenridge.
Edith is also survived by her brother, Charles A. Astfalk and his wife, Betty and her cousins, Sally Gaenzle, Lana Shepard, Gary Roos and Bob Roos.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staff at Waltonwood Providence and Hospice of Charlotte for their care and concern.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 12, 2020.