Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith (Little) Caldwell. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Viewing 1:00 PM Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church 3307 Rea Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Little Caldwell, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Van and Daisy Little of Monroe, NC.



Edith was predeceased by her husband, Logan V. Caldwell, of 26 years and her sisters



Frances Little of Wingate NC and Margaret Bowers of Travelers Rest, SC.



She graduated from Thomasville High School and attended Mars Hill College, now University. She participated in the Glee Club and played clarinet in the marching band during football season. Her first job, after settling in Charlotte, was with United Carolina Bank. The highlight of her career was with 25 years at Presbyterian Hospital working as a Guest Services representative. Her passion for the patients overflowed and she is remembered to this day by many.



She is survived by one brother Blair Little of Lillington, NC and a sister Ruth Bullins of Thomasville, NC. In addition, her three children, James Thomas Pegram, Austria, daughter, Linda P Jenkins, Charlotte, Beverly A. Lynch, Charlotte, seven grandchildren, Brian Banks, Robin O'Donnell, Molly Pranke, Marisa Feinstein, Christopher Pegram, Tommy Pegram and Dane Lynch, seven great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews as well.



A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday November 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 3307 Rea Road, Charlotte NC 28226. A viewing will be held in the sanctuary an hour prior and the family will receive friends following the service in the gathering area. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to; Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, or Baptist Children's Homes of NC in Thomasville, NC.

Edith Little Caldwell, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Van and Daisy Little of Monroe, NC.Edith was predeceased by her husband, Logan V. Caldwell, of 26 years and her sistersFrances Little of Wingate NC and Margaret Bowers of Travelers Rest, SC.She graduated from Thomasville High School and attended Mars Hill College, now University. She participated in the Glee Club and played clarinet in the marching band during football season. Her first job, after settling in Charlotte, was with United Carolina Bank. The highlight of her career was with 25 years at Presbyterian Hospital working as a Guest Services representative. Her passion for the patients overflowed and she is remembered to this day by many.She is survived by one brother Blair Little of Lillington, NC and a sister Ruth Bullins of Thomasville, NC. In addition, her three children, James Thomas Pegram, Austria, daughter, Linda P Jenkins, Charlotte, Beverly A. Lynch, Charlotte, seven grandchildren, Brian Banks, Robin O'Donnell, Molly Pranke, Marisa Feinstein, Christopher Pegram, Tommy Pegram and Dane Lynch, seven great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews as well.A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday November 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 3307 Rea Road, Charlotte NC 28226. A viewing will be held in the sanctuary an hour prior and the family will receive friends following the service in the gathering area. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to; Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, or Baptist Children's Homes of NC in Thomasville, NC. Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close