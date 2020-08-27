Edith Floy Wilson-Estes (Helms), age 96, of Waxhaw, NC sadly passed away Friday August 21, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on December 5, 1923 in Waxhaw, NC to father, R. Luke Helms and mother, Rebecca Young Helms. She was a longtime resident of Waxhaw.
She graduated from Waxhaw High School in 1940. Edith had many talents, she was good with numbers, a great seamstress, cook, caregiver, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, a community volunteer and church member. She was a fantastic square dancer and loved to travel. She worked as an accountant for several years before joining her mother and eventually taking over management of Helm's Rest Home, the family business, on McCain street. Edith was a Godly woman and member of the King Memorial Baptist Church (a.k.a. The First Baptist Church of Waxhaw). She selflessly served as the church accountant for many years and sang in the choir.
She was preceded in death by husbands Ezra LeRoy Estes and Garland Wilson; and siblings Robert and Kendrick. She was the oldest of three children and outlived them all. She is survived by her son Richard and daughter Katherine; two grandchildren on the Estes side, John and Contessa; two step-grandchildren on the Wilson side, David and Emily; eight great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She had the biggest loving heart and was loved by all. She will be missed.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 1 PM to 3 PM on Sunday, August 30th, at McEwen Funeral Home, 204 South Main Street, Monroe, NC. The funeral services will be held graveside at Waxhaw City Cemetery, 111 Arbor Drive, Waxhaw, NC, at 4 PM with Minister DeWayne Evans. Flowers can be sent to McEwen Funeral Home. Donations can be made in memory of Edith H. Wilson to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org/donate
. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by her loving daughter Kathy, especially in her final days. Condolences may be sent to the family at hilkat86@gmail.com and restesl@yahoo.com. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family.