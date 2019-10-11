Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory 106 Cherryville Rd. Shelby , NC 28150-4208 (704)-480-8383 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Episcopal Church of the Redeemer 502 West Sumter Street Shelby , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Moore Hamilton was born in Sylva, North Carolina on January 22, 1935 to Daniel Killian Moore and Jeanelle Coulter Moore. She graduated from Sylva-Webster High School in 1953. Later that summer, she took a train to Randolph Macon Woman's College, a school she had never seen before. Her first love was the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, but women were not allowed to enroll until their junior year, which is exactly what she did, transferring in 1955. A few months prior to her graduation from Carolina in 1957, she lived through an epic Tar Heel triple overtime victory over Kansas to win the national basketball championship, which she reminisced about often during her life.



Following graduation, Edith moved to Charlotte to become a social worker. After a chance meeting at a wedding later that year, she met and married the love of her life, Edgar Blanton Hamilton in September 1958. Ed and Edith were married 58 years until his passing in March 2017. They began their life together in Atlanta before settling in Shelby, NC in 1961. Edith spent many happy years supporting Ed in his career at the First National Bank of Shelby (later Bank OZK) where he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Edith was a devoted mother to her two children, Edgar Blanton Hamilton, Jr. and Jeanelle Hamilton Lovett and later to her eight beloved grandchildren.



In 1964, Edith spent most of her free time campaigning for the successful North Carolina gubernatorial run by her father, Dan K. Moore. Edith and her family enjoyed four wonderful years of visiting the Governor's Mansion and traveling with her parents.



Edith and a dear friend started an interior design and gift shop and ran it for several years. She spent many hours serving others through her work at the local hospital, area schools, and the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. She was an extraordinary cook who was always first on the scene with a dish for someone in happy or sad occasions. Her favorite hobby was playing bridge with friends in multiple bridge clubs. She was an avid reader and was a member of several book clubs. During their later years, the Hamiltons retired to Pawley's Island, SC where they enjoyed entertaining new friends and family.



Her best friends in college called Edith "Edie" which was later changed to "EE" by her eight most favorite people in the world, her grandchildren. EE is survived by her children Blanton (Susan) and Jeanelle (Rik) and their children: Moore Hamilton (Taylor), Eloise Hamilton (Aiken), Wake Hamilton, Blanton Hamilton, III, Jared Lovett, Hamilton Lovett, Hayden Lovett, and Parke Lovett; her brother Dan Moore, Jr. (Fran) and their son Brock Moore (Melanie).



A celebration of Edith's life will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer at 502 West Sumter Street in Shelby, NC on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Private burial will be held in Sunset Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer or to the .



