Edith Helena Lovingood-Nunheim
1950 - 2020
Edith Helena Lovingood-Nunheim
March 22, 1950 - November 4, 2020
Indian Trail , North Carolina - Edith, 70 of Indian Trail passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Munchweiler, Germany on March 22, 1950 to the late Adam and Elisabetha Nunheim. She moved to America in her 20's as a Nurse and worked nearly all her life, most recently at Carolinas/Atrium Main.
She is survived by brothers and sisters in Germany as well as many of her Lovingood family members here. The family deeply appreciates the care and love shown Edith by her Novant Hospice caregivers. A private celebration of her life will be held at her home.
An online guest and condolence registry is available at www.heritagecares.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel
3700 Forest Lawn Dr
Matthews, NC 28104
(704) 846-3771
