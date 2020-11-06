Edith Helena Lovingood-Nunheim
March 22, 1950 - November 4, 2020
Indian Trail , North Carolina - Edith, 70 of Indian Trail passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Munchweiler, Germany on March 22, 1950 to the late Adam and Elisabetha Nunheim. She moved to America in her 20's as a Nurse and worked nearly all her life, most recently at Carolinas/Atrium Main.
She is survived by brothers and sisters in Germany as well as many of her Lovingood family members here. The family deeply appreciates the care and love shown Edith by her Novant Hospice caregivers. A private celebration of her life will be held at her home.
An online guest and condolence registry is available at www.heritagecares.com