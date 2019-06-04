Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Julia Collins. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Julia Collins, 97, long-time resident of Charlotte, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in her home at the Gardens of Taylor Glen in Concord, NC. A native of Gaffney, SC, she was the daughter of the late Columbus Phillips and Polly Bridges Phillips. Julia was a graduate of King's Business College in Charlotte, NC. She worked in the insurance industry and in retail sales for Belk Department Stores in Charlotte for several decades until her retirement at the age of 75. She was a member of Westview Baptist Church in Charlotte. Julia was a kind-hearted and loving person of deep faith. Her quiet demeanor, sense of humor and many stories endeared her to all who knew her. Her profound love for her family and friends will always be cherished. Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Pittman Collins; her brother L.C. Phillips; and her sisters Ethel Champion, Vanelia Phillips, Nellie White, Mae Price and Carolyn Johnson. Julia is survived by her brother Clayton Phillips and his wife Francell of Seymour, TN; her sister-in-law Bonnie Sue Depperman of Lugoff, SC; her daughter Lisa Johnson and her husband Dan Johnson of Concord; her son Kenneth Collins and his wife Mary Collins of Cary, NC; and her son Jimmy Collins and his wife Helena Swanljung-Collins of Huntingdon Valley, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Hannah and Sherry Pinnell of Concord, NC; Andrew Collins of Cary, NC and Caitlin Collins of Dallas, TX; Erik Collins and his wife Rachel Kahn of Princeton, NJ; Peter Swanljung and his wife Alyssa of Rydal, PA; Henrik Swanljung and his wife Sarah of Huntingdon Valley, PA; and Johan Swanljung and his wife Lisa Forare Winbladh of Stockholm, Sweden. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Kaj and Tristan Kahn Collins; Luke, Ella, Sean and Sofia Swanljung; Nora and Emmy Swanljung; Egil, Hjalmar and Benjamin Swanljung; and by her many nieces and nephews in the Gaffney and Blacksburg, SC area. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 from 1-2:30 pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral Service, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte, NC 28208. The funeral service will be held immediately following visitation, after which Julia will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn West.

Edith Julia Collins, 97, long-time resident of Charlotte, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in her home at the Gardens of Taylor Glen in Concord, NC. A native of Gaffney, SC, she was the daughter of the late Columbus Phillips and Polly Bridges Phillips. Julia was a graduate of King's Business College in Charlotte, NC. She worked in the insurance industry and in retail sales for Belk Department Stores in Charlotte for several decades until her retirement at the age of 75. She was a member of Westview Baptist Church in Charlotte. Julia was a kind-hearted and loving person of deep faith. Her quiet demeanor, sense of humor and many stories endeared her to all who knew her. Her profound love for her family and friends will always be cherished. Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Pittman Collins; her brother L.C. Phillips; and her sisters Ethel Champion, Vanelia Phillips, Nellie White, Mae Price and Carolyn Johnson. Julia is survived by her brother Clayton Phillips and his wife Francell of Seymour, TN; her sister-in-law Bonnie Sue Depperman of Lugoff, SC; her daughter Lisa Johnson and her husband Dan Johnson of Concord; her son Kenneth Collins and his wife Mary Collins of Cary, NC; and her son Jimmy Collins and his wife Helena Swanljung-Collins of Huntingdon Valley, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Hannah and Sherry Pinnell of Concord, NC; Andrew Collins of Cary, NC and Caitlin Collins of Dallas, TX; Erik Collins and his wife Rachel Kahn of Princeton, NJ; Peter Swanljung and his wife Alyssa of Rydal, PA; Henrik Swanljung and his wife Sarah of Huntingdon Valley, PA; and Johan Swanljung and his wife Lisa Forare Winbladh of Stockholm, Sweden. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Kaj and Tristan Kahn Collins; Luke, Ella, Sean and Sofia Swanljung; Nora and Emmy Swanljung; Egil, Hjalmar and Benjamin Swanljung; and by her many nieces and nephews in the Gaffney and Blacksburg, SC area. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 from 1-2:30 pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral Service, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte, NC 28208. The funeral service will be held immediately following visitation, after which Julia will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn West. Published in Charlotte Observer on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close