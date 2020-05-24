Edith Ketner Crocker
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Ketner Crocker, age 94, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Bois D. Crocker; sons, Don Crocker and Greg Crocker; daughter, Linda (Dan) Cottingham; grandchildren, Daniel (Christina) Cottingham, Leigh (Michael) Corso, Katie (Nick) Crisfasi, Steven Crocker, Nick Crocker, Christopher Crocker, and Justin Crocker; great-grandchildren, Nora Jane Cottingham, Joseph Cottingham, Patrick Corso and Logan Corso.

Edith was born in Rockwell, NC on February 16, 1926 to John Columbus and Elizabeth Rainey Ketner. She attended Lenoir Rhyne College where she met and fell in love with Bois, was a beauty queen and was their high scoring forward in basketball. Edith and her family were faithful members of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. She was an avid bridge player, crossword puzzle genius, made the world's best chocolate chip cookies and adored her family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the Crocker family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.

The Crocker family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, Hickory, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drum Funeral Home - Hickory
940 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC 28601
8282675740
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved