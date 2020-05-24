Edith Ketner Crocker, age 94, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Bois D. Crocker; sons, Don Crocker and Greg Crocker; daughter, Linda (Dan) Cottingham; grandchildren, Daniel (Christina) Cottingham, Leigh (Michael) Corso, Katie (Nick) Crisfasi, Steven Crocker, Nick Crocker, Christopher Crocker, and Justin Crocker; great-grandchildren, Nora Jane Cottingham, Joseph Cottingham, Patrick Corso and Logan Corso.
Edith was born in Rockwell, NC on February 16, 1926 to John Columbus and Elizabeth Rainey Ketner. She attended Lenoir Rhyne College where she met and fell in love with Bois, was a beauty queen and was their high scoring forward in basketball. Edith and her family were faithful members of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. She was an avid bridge player, crossword puzzle genius, made the world's best chocolate chip cookies and adored her family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Crocker family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.
The Crocker family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, Hickory, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.