Edith Mitchell Tindal
1920 - 2020
Edith Tindal died peacefully in her sleep on May 11, 2020 at the age of 99. Born in Aberdeen, MD on October 7, 1920, Edith was the daughter of the late Samuel R. and Catherine H. Mitchell. She graduated from Aberdeen High School, Aberdeen, MD and from Eaton & Burnett Business School, Baltimore, MD. She was married to the late Norman E. Tindal, Sr. for 69 years, whom she met while working at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Edith was an active member of Myers Park Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school in the Primary Department, was a member of Fidelis Bible Class, where she served as president for two years, the Fellowship Class, and 5th Dimension Class. She served on the Altar Committee as well as the Library Committee and Adult Ministries Committee.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Leslie Tindal Bechtold; her son, Norman E. Tindal, Jr.; her granddaughter, Blair Smith and husband Billy Smith; grandson, Forrest Bechtold and wife Megan Bechtold; great-grandchildren, Sophie Smith, Holden Smith, Nathan Arnold and Flynn Bechtold.

A private family gathering celebrating Edith's life will be held on May 20th at Myers Park Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Myers Park Baptist Church.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
