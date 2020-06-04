Edna B. Helms went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. A native of Albemarle, NC, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charlie L. Helms and her son, Marlon C. Helms.
She will be remembered for her selfless love and devotion to her family and through her lifelong testimony to Christ in music, poetry and song.
Edna is survived by her daughters, Joy H. Davis and husband Mike, Jan P. Helms, Jill H. Parker and husband Dave; daughter-in-law, Cathy L. Helms; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. Mrs. Helms' funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery in Albemarle, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.