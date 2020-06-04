Edna Burris Helms
1929 - 2020
Edna B. Helms went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. A native of Albemarle, NC, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charlie L. Helms and her son, Marlon C. Helms.

She will be remembered for her selfless love and devotion to her family and through her lifelong testimony to Christ in music, poetry and song.

Edna is survived by her daughters, Joy H. Davis and husband Mike, Jan P. Helms, Jill H. Parker and husband Dave; daughter-in-law, Cathy L. Helms; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. Mrs. Helms' funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery in Albemarle, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
JUN
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
My sweet Edna, thank you for loving me. When I looked into your eyes I could see into your soul which made my life so much sweeter. It was an honor being able to care for you. But the care I gave you pales in comparison to what you gave me. I love you Edna. I may not be able to see you but I know Ill feel you. ❤
Melanie
Friend
