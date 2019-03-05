Edna Lee Hodges Herman, 91, passed away Friday evening, March 1, 2019.
Born in Vilas, NC on March 7, 1927, the daughter of the late Arlie and Delcinia Berry Hodges, Edna was a member of Third Presbyterian Church and was employed as a cosmetician at the Head Shop.
In addition to her parents and step-mother, Wilma Hodges, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, William Martin Herman Sr.; a daughter, Barbara Huddleston; a grandson, Rodney; and four siblings, Jo, Carmen, Helen and Johnny.
Survivors include a son, Billy Herman; 9 grandchildren, Connie, Kristen, Wendy, Angela, Michele, Lisa, Ashleigh, Shane and Billy III; 14 great grandchildren; and 8 siblings, Harvey, Roy, A.B., Eloise, Carol, Sandi, Peggy and Cathy.
Friends may visit from 11 am to 12 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Third Presbyterian Church, 4019 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205 where funeral services are planned for 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
